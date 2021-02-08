Former Morro Bay High School teacher arrested, accused of having sex with a minor

Tyler Andree, a former chemistry teacher and varsity girls swimming coach at Morro Bay High School, is under investigation by the Morro Bay Police Department and San Luis Coastal Unified School District for allegations of misconduct.

Morro Bay police have arrested a former Morro Bay High School teacher and swim coach on suspicion of having sex with a minor and other sexual misconduct, the department announced Monday.

Tyler Andree, 24, was arrested Monday afternoon after a three-week investigation. He is suspected of having sexual intercourse with one minor and soliciting another, the department said in a news release.

Jail records show he was booked into the County Jail at 1:13 p.m. and is being held on $30,000 bail.

The school said over the weekend that the former teacher and varsity girls swimming coach resigned suddenly last month amid a continuing police investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Morro Bay police said Andree’s arrest followed an investigation that began began on Jan. 11, 2021, after the school resource officer received an anonymous tip.

Two minor victims were identified, the news release says.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities say, and anyone with information is asked to contact school resource Officer Gene Stuart of the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

No comment yet from school district

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District has yet to comment on the matter but district Superintendent Eric Prater told The Tribune Sunday before Andree’s arrest that more information was expected to be released this week.

On Friday, Morro Bay High School interim principal Jeff Cadwallader said in an email sent to students’ parents there was an ongoing investigation into Andree, who resigned from the school Jan. 18, the school said.

“Although we will not comment on individual personnel actions or the status of a former employee, I want to assure you that student safety is our top priority and maintaining the trust of the MBHS community is very important,” Jeff Cadwallader, at Morro Bay High School, wrote in a statement to parents Friday afternoon.

In the note to the Morro Bay High School community, Cadwallader included information for counseling services at the school and district. Those in need may contact Elena Smith at 805-771-1845 or Shelley Benson at sbenson@slcusd.org.