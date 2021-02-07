Morro Bay High School teacher, swim coach resigns amid police investigation

Tyler Andree, a former chemistry teacher and varsity girls swimming coach at Morro Bay High School, is under investigation by the Morro Bay Police Department and San Luis Coastal Unified School District for allegations of misconduct.

A former teacher and varsity girls swimming coach at a San Luis Obispo County high school resigned suddenly in January amid a continuing police investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Tyler Andree, who was employed at Morro Bay High School, resigned on Jan. 18, according to the San Luis Coastal Unified School District.

“Although we will not comment on individual personnel actions or the status of a former employee, I want to assure you that student safety is our top priority and maintaining the trust of the MBHS community is very important,” Jeff Cadwallader, interim principal at Morro Bay High School, wrote in a statement to parents Friday afternoon.

The district and high school are cooperating with the Morro Bay Police Department in its ongoing investigation, Cadwallader wrote.

In the note to the Morro Bay High School community, Cadwallader included information for counseling services at the school and district. Those in need may contact Elena Smith at 805-771-1845 or Shelley Benson at sbenson@slcusd.org.

Further information on the investigation is expected to be released from the San Luis Coastal Unified School District and Morro Bay Police Department later this week, district Superintendent Eric Prater told The Tribune on Sunday.