Three people hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in Santa Maria, police say

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a shooting in which three people were wounded Saturday night, police said.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police received multiple 911 calls regarding gunshots heard in the 1200 block of Mary Drive, police said in a news release Sunday morning. The approximate location of the shots fired was in between the intersections of Mary Drive and Agnes and Bunny avenues.

When officers arrived in the area, they found “evidence of a shooting” near a residence in the area.

Later in the evening, a vehicle arrived at an area hospital with three adults who suffered gunshot wounds, police said. All three victims had non-life-threatening wounds and were in stable condition.

The victims are Santa Maria residents, police said.

“It is the mission of the Santa Maria Police Department to do everything we can to keep members of this community safe, and hold those accountable who would cause harm to others,” Sgt. Andy Magallon wrote in the news release.

SMPD detectives are asking for residents in the surrounding area to check surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity. Additionally, anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781 X2277 or the SMPD Tip Line at 805-928-3781 X2677 (COPS).