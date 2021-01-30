Los Padres National Forest campgrounds, trails are reopening. Here’s where you can go

Santa Lucia Wilderness in Los Padres National Forest. ©2013JeffJones

Campgrounds, roads and trails in Los Padres National Forest’s Monterey Ranger District are reopening to visitors once more because some regional closure orders have been lifted, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Under the agency’s revised fire closure order, “Visitors can now hike the Salmon Creek, Cruickshank, Buckeye and San Carpoforo trails on the southern end of the Monterey Ranger District,” agency spokesman Andrew Madsen wrote in an email. “Trails connecting with Tassajara Road and Arroyo Seco Day Use Area on the northeast side of the district are also now open for public use.”

He added that campers, hikers and sightseers should “check the Monterey County and Caltrans websites for current road closures that may impede access to certain forest recreation sites.” It would also be wise to check for local weather reports.

However, the 124,924-acre Dolan Fire area perimeter within the district remains closed to the public.

Madsen’s email said the agency lifted its December and January fire closure orders, which aligned with California’s stay-at-home order forbidding overnight camping in state parks. That state order was lifted Jan. 25.

Developed recreation sites that are now open include White Oaks, China Camp, Arroyo Seco, Kirk Creek and Plaskett Creek campgrounds.

Madsen said “visitors are encouraged to reserve a camp site on www.Recreation.gov,” because those campgrounds are popular.

Assessments of the campgrounds will continue, according to Madsen, “to determine whether clearing or other maintenance is needed to ensure public safety in the aftermath of this week’s powerful winter storm.’

Seasonal weather closures still apply to campgrounds on the Ojai and Mt. Pinos ranger districts.

Go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home for details.