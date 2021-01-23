Man suspected of breaking into Nipomo homes and grabbing women is arrested

A man suspected of breaking into two Nipomo homes and grabbing women was arrested early Saturday morning after a daylong search by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Kammeron Isaac Anderson, 25, of Nipomo was apprehended around 1 a.m. by sheriff’s detectives with the assistance of tips from the public, according to news release.

Anderson was identified and located as the burglary suspect who was wanted for two incidents in Nipomo early Friday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said.







In each of those incidents the suspect grabbed a woman inside the residence and then fled before law enforcement arrived, the release said.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit located Anderson at a relative’s home in Nipomo.







Anderson was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, with additional charges pending. He was booked into County Jail.







No additional suspects are outstanding in this case, according to the release.







Detectives continue to actively investigate the two incidents. They are requesting that anyone in the Old Town Nipomo area check their surveillance cameras or Ring-type doorbell cameras for any suspicious activity between midnight and 7 a.m. on Jan. 22.







Anyone with information on these incidents should contact detectives at 805-781-4500.