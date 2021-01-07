Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of murder in city’s first homicide of 2021

A Santa Maria resident was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder in connection to the city’s first homicide of 2021, the Santa Maria Police Department said.

Santa Maria police officers arrested Robert Anthony Molina, 35, at an apartment in the 200 block of N. Depot Street, according to an agency news release.

Molina is suspected of fatally shooting a man — identified as Kevin Alan Najarro, 35 — in the 900 block of West El Camiino Street on Jan 2, police said.

According to the release, police responded to reports of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly found Najarro dead, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Evidence led detectives to Molina, the release said.

According to police, Molina was taken into custody without incident and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

His bail was set for $3 million, the release said.

Police said they don’t believe the incident was gang related.