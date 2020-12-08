San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Man wearing mask robs Nipomo gas station at gunpoint, SLO County sheriff says

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Nipomo gas station.

The robbery took place at the Chevron at 460 W. Tefft St. at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 3, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A man reportedly displayed a black pistol and demanded money and goods from the clerk, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man stole “an undisclosed amount of cash and items.”

No one was hurt during the incident.

Deputies have not been able to find the suspect, who was wearing a mask at the time of the robbery, the Sheriff’s Office wrote. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid 20s, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build.

He was last seen running away from the Chevron toward South Oakglen Avenue in Nipomo, wearing dark blue jeans, a black or navy blue sweatshirt and a dark hat, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

