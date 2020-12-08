Woman who died after falling from SLO County cliff identified, sheriff says

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identified a woman who fell to her death at Montana De Oro State Park on Sunday.

Natra Ruth Lucas, 49, of Camarillo reportedly dropped 70 feet over the side of a cliff at the state park near Los Osos, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses saw Lucas walking alone before falling backwards onto a beach below, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, her body was found by state park rangers in the area of Spooner’s Cove near Los Osos on Sunday evening.

Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing but no foul play is suspected, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office is still awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.