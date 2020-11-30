CHP on scene of rollover crash in rural Arroyo Grande

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

CHP is on the scene of a potentially fatal car crash in rural Arroyo Grande on Monday evening.

According to CHP’s incident report page, a vehicle was involved in a rollover crash on Los Berros Road around 6:20 p.m.

The circumstances of the crash are unclear.

When reached for comment by The Tribune, a CHP spokesperson said they did not have further details on the crash, but KSBY reported CHP at scene confirmed there was one fatality.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.