CHP on scene of rollover crash in rural Arroyo Grande

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
CHP is on the scene of a potentially fatal car crash in rural Arroyo Grande on Monday evening.

According to CHP’s incident report page, a vehicle was involved in a rollover crash on Los Berros Road around 6:20 p.m.

The circumstances of the crash are unclear.

When reached for comment by The Tribune, a CHP spokesperson said they did not have further details on the crash, but KSBY reported CHP at scene confirmed there was one fatality.

Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
