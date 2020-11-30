Local
CHP on scene of rollover crash in rural Arroyo Grande
CHP is on the scene of a potentially fatal car crash in rural Arroyo Grande on Monday evening.
According to CHP’s incident report page, a vehicle was involved in a rollover crash on Los Berros Road around 6:20 p.m.
The circumstances of the crash are unclear.
When reached for comment by The Tribune, a CHP spokesperson said they did not have further details on the crash, but KSBY reported CHP at scene confirmed there was one fatality.
