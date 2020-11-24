Balloon leads to downed power lines, road closure in San Luis Obispo

A San Luis Obispo street was closed Tuesday morning due to downed power lines that were likely caused by a foil balloon, according to San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

The fire department, the San Luis Obispo Police Department, San Luis Obispo Public Works and PG&E responded to reports of live electrical wires down on California Boulevard between Higuera Street and Monterey Street near downtown San Luis Obispo at around 6:45 a.m., according to the fire department.

PG&E and Public Works crews were still on the scene of the downed power lines on California Boulevard and the road remained closed as of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to the fire department.

According to the fire department, a Mylar balloon, also known as a foil balloon, came into contact with power lines and is believed to have caused the incident.

Upon arrival, PG&E crews were able to deenergize the live lines. However the fire department asked that people continue to avoid the area.

SLO City Fire is on scene of live electrical wires down on California street between Higuera and Monterey. The road will be closed for 1-2 hours. Please avoid the area. We will provide an update when the hazard is secured and the road is reopened. pic.twitter.com/zdmayMmtYR — SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) November 24, 2020