Balloon leads to downed power lines, road closure in San Luis Obispo

A San Luis Obispo street was closed Tuesday morning due to downed power lines that were likely caused by a foil balloon, according to San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

The fire department, the San Luis Obispo Police Department, San Luis Obispo Public Works and PG&E responded to reports of live electrical wires down on California Boulevard between Higuera Street and Monterey Street near downtown San Luis Obispo at around 6:45 a.m., according to the fire department.

PG&E and Public Works crews were still on the scene of the downed power lines on California Boulevard and the road remained closed as of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to the fire department.

According to the fire department, a Mylar balloon, also known as a foil balloon, came into contact with power lines and is believed to have caused the incident.

Upon arrival, PG&E crews were able to deenergize the live lines. However the fire department asked that people continue to avoid the area.

