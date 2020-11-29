Arroyo Grande woman killed at home ‘would do anything to help someone out,’ neighbor says

The 77-year-old woman killed Friday in her Arroyo Grande home was remembered Sunday as a kind person with a big heart.

Jeanine Vore’s body was discovered by San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies during a welfare check on Friday night, and a Fresno man has been arrested in connection with her death.

On Sunday, neighbor Tom Merrin, who lives across the street, said he had known Jeanine Vore for more than 27 years.

“I’m so upset about this. You know when you find out about something so horrible it hits you in the gut? That’s how I feel right now,” Merrin said.

“She was the salt of the earth,” he added. “She cared for animals and cared for people. She just wanted to help people out.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“She had a big heart. She was a sweetheart and a wonderful person,” Merrin said.

Woman found dead in Arroyo Grande, murder suspect arrested

About 5 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies received reports of a possible trespassing incident on Chamisal Lane, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

During a welfare check on a residence near the reported trespass incident, deputies discovered Vore’s body, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses reportedly saw a suspect, later identified as Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles, 18, of Fresno fleeing the scene in a vehicle, said the Sheriff’s Office, which issued a “be on the lookout” bulletin.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles, 18, of Fresno was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Jeanine Vore, 77, of Arroyo Grande on Nov. 27, 2020. SLO County Jail

Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies observed the suspect’s vehicle traveling through Arroyo Grande, and they conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Highway 101 near Fourth Street in Pismo Beach, a news release said.

Mendibles was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Neighbor says he saw suspect

Merrin said he saw a young man matching the description of the photo in the news, at about 11:30 on Friday morning.

“I saw the guy in her driveway, in a red car with all the doors open and his shit all over the ground,” he said. “I don’t know if he was the guy who killed her, but it was the same person whose picture was in the news.”

“She would do anything to help someone out,” Merrin said. “It probably cost her her life.”

On Facebook, Robert W. Bell wrote that Vore loved the ranch life and her herd of animals. “That’s what got her up and working every day,” he said.

According to Bell, Vore wore denim and boots and was an avid participant in the annual Mule Days celebration in Bishop. “Either you do love (mules) or you don’t, and she did,” he said.

Bell hailed Vore as “another lost treasure from her generation.”

“She looked you in the eye,” Bell said on Facebook, noting that Vore had a firm handshake and “honor and respect in her tone and voice.”

Jeanine Vore cared for horses, mules and other animals at her home in Arroyo Grande, according to her neighbor, Tom Merrin. Vore was found dead on Nov. 27, 2020, and a Fresno man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Suspect in custody at SLO County Jail

As of Sunday afternoon, Mendibles remained in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail, records show.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who was in the area of Chamisal Lane on the evening of Nov. 27 and believes they saw Mendibles to contact them at 805-781-4550.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-STOP (7867) or through their website: www.slotips.org.