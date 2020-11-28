SLO Sheriff investigates a suspicious death in Arroyo Grande

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 2000 block of Chamisal Lane in rural Arroyo Grande Friday night.

At approximately 5 p.m. sheriff deputies received reports of a possible trespassing incident on Chamisal Lane in rural Arroyo Grande, according to the sheriff’s media report.

During a welfare check on a residence near the reported trespass incident, deputies discovered a deceased adult female inside the home, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to stay clear of the area.

The public is advised to contact the sheriff’s office at 805-781-4550 if you have any information regarding this case.







Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-STOP (7867) or through their website, www.slotips.org.