Police, SWAT responding to shots fired at Grover Beach home

Police were responding to a report of gunshots fired in Grover Beach on Monday evening.

Grover Beach Police Commander Bryan Millard said police were blocking off the 1000 block of Ritchie Road while they attempt to make contact with someone they believe has barricaded himself inside one of the homes in the area.

According to Millard, police responded to the area for reports of shots fired around 4:15 p.m. Monday, but had so far been unable to make contact with the person in the residence to determine what occurred.

“Right now, he’s not answering any requests to speak either by phone or by speaker, so we do believe him to be barricaded inside,” Millard said.

Millard added there is no evidence at this time of any injuries to anyone inside the home.

He said police are not evacuating residents of nearby homes because they do not believe there is a threat to anyone in the area.

Pismo Beach police were also called in to assist, and the regional SWAT team recently arrived on scene, Millard said.