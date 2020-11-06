San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

ATM stolen from SLO drug store in early morning burglary, police say

Police officers recovered an automated teller machine that was stolen from a San Luis Obispo business early Friday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police said a break-in occurred around 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Broad Street CVS in the Marigold Center, near Tank Farm Road. The front glass doors of the drug store were smashed and the ATM was stolen, the agency said.

No other items appeared to be stolen from the store and police said they believe no money was taken from the ATM.

The machine was recovered not far from the CVS, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay reports on breaking news and health. She will be writing for the SLO Weird column as well. Cassandra graduated from Cal Poly and was a reporter and managing editor at Mustang News. Send any story ideas her way via email at cgaribay@thetribunenews.com. Habla Español.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service