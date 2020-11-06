ATM stolen from SLO drug store in early morning burglary, police say

Police officers recovered an automated teller machine that was stolen from a San Luis Obispo business early Friday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police said a break-in occurred around 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Broad Street CVS in the Marigold Center, near Tank Farm Road. The front glass doors of the drug store were smashed and the ATM was stolen, the agency said.

No other items appeared to be stolen from the store and police said they believe no money was taken from the ATM.

The machine was recovered not far from the CVS, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

