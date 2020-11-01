Santa Maria police investigating stabbing with 1 person airlifted to hospital for injuries

Santa Maria Police Department investigating a stabbing near the intersection of Battles Road and Lincoln Street on Nov. 1, 2020. Courtesy of Santa Maria Fire Department

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday morning, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The stabbing occurred near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Lincoln Street, the fire department wrote in a post to Twitter.

One person was airlifted to a hospital for their injuries, according to the fire department.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Engine 2, BC2, SMPD and AMR on scene of a stabbing at Lincoln and Battles. One patient being transported to Cottage Hospital via CalStar. PD investigating. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/eYtvDAjnne — Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) November 1, 2020