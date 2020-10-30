Paso Robles man arrested after charging deputy with a knife, SLO County sheriff says

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Paso Robles man experiencing a mental health crisis after he allegedly charged and threw a knife at a deputy Friday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman reported that her grandson, who was visiting her apartment at the Villa Paso Palms Senior Apartments on Ramada Drive, was acting erratic and she feared he may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene around 6 a.m., the man, identified as 30-year-old Paso Robles resident Jeffrey Gomez, ran into the apartment and barricaded himself inside. The grandmother had left the apartment by the time deputies had arrived, according to a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said sheriff’s negotiators and mental health workers tried to speak with Gomez for the next three hours. Residents of Villa Paso Palms were told to shelter in place during that time.

At one point, Gomez broke a window of the apartment and began throwing items, including a TV, out of the window.

Negotiations continued for about another hour before Gomez suddenly jumped through the broken window and charged a deputy, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The news release said deputies “deployed less-than-lethal bean bag rounds,” that struck Gomez. However, Gomez continued to charge forward with a knife, and more than one California Highway Patrol officers who were at the scene tazed him.

After being tazed, Gomez threw the knife at the deputy, the Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy was uninjured, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Gomez had lacerations to his face and body from jumping out of the broken window and was examined by medics on the scene, the release said.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. His bail was set at $50,000, according to the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Anyone who might be experiencing suicidal thoughts or actions in San Luis Obispo County is encouraged to call the local SLO Hotline, a confidential mental health guidance, crisis, and suicide prevention telephone line run by Transitions Mental Health Association. The hotline also provides mental health resource information. Call them any time at 800-783-0607.