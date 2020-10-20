Atascadero State Hospital police officer arrested on drug, firearm charges

An Atascadero State Hospital police officer was arrested Monday in Santa Maria on suspicion of drug and weapon-related crimes, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Leonel Lazaro, 36, is an officer with the Department of Hospital Police who lives in Santa Maria.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lazaro was stopped and arrested around 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of College Drive and Park Avenue on a Ramey warrant based on an ongoing investigation led by detectives from the Special Investigation Bureau.

Ramey warrants are issued prior to charges being filed with the district attorney’s office.

Lazaro was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for allegedly selling a firearm to a prohibited person, being in possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics, conspiracy and embezzlement — all felony charges, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was also booked for a misdemeanor charge for providing ammunition to a prohibited person.

Lazaro has since been released on $35,000 bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.