Two men arrested in Isla Vista home-invasion robbery

Two Isla Vista men have been arrested in connection with a home-invasion robbery earlier in the week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday, deputies served a search warrant at an apartment in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive as part of an investigation of a Monday incident a few blocks away, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

“During the search, detectives recovered numerous items that were taken during the robbery and they arrested two suspects,” she said in a statement.

On Monday morning, deputies responded to an apartment in the 6500 block of Sabado Tarde Road where two residents said they had been robbed by three men, two of whom had guns.

The men took two laptop computers, a cell phone, a wallet and cannabis in the robbery, Zick said, adding that investigators believed the suspects specifically targeted the victims.

Heyaw Meteke, 21, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and false imprisonment. He was taken to County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.

Jawad Hebbar, also 21, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory and was booked into County Jail on $20,000 bail.

Additional details surrounding the incident were not released.

Because of the ongoing investigation, Zick said Saturday, updates will be provided as they become available.

