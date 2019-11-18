3 men sought in home-invasion robbery in Isla Vista

Investigators were searching for three men involved in a home-invasion robbery in Isla Vista on Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded at about 10:20 a.m. to an apartment on the 6500 block of Sabado Tarde Road, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s public information officer.

The three men, two of whom were armed, robbed the two residents of the apartment before fleeing on foot, Zick said.

Taken in the robbery were two laptops, a cell phone, a wallet and cannabis, she added.

The victims sustained “very minor” injuries, Zick said.

The suspects were described as a white, male adult wearing all black and a ski mask; a white, male adult in a camouflage jacket; and a black, male adult wearing all black and a ski mask.

The first two were armed with handguns, Zick said.

The robbers may have been associated with a newer-model black BMW 3 Series sedan, Zick said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 805-683-2724.

