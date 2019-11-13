Solvang man arrested on suspicion of DUI following crash that injured Pismo woman

An 18-year-old Solvang man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after causing a crash on Highway 101, north of the Santa Maria River bridge, leaving a Pismo Beach woman with critical injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Solvang teen was driving a white Ford Focus north at a high speed on Highway 101 near the offramp for Highway 166 when the vehicle slammed into the rear of a black Nissan Sentra during foggy conditions late Sunday night, according to the CHP.

The impact caused the Nissan to slam into the center median wall before coming to a stop blocking a lane on northbound Highway 101, the CHP said.

Meanwhile, the Ford veered down an embankment, crossed the Highway 166 on-ramp to Highway 101, and hit another dirt embankment before overturning.

The impact of the crash caused the engine and a tire from the Ford to become disconnected and land on nearby Thompson Road, the CHP said.

Both drivers had major injuries in the crash, and the CHP said the driver of the Ford, Justin Koslosky, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

He was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The other driver, Cynthia Hawkins, 57, of Pismo Beach, was also transported from the scene to Marian before she was transferred to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital due to the severity of her injuries, CHP officers said.

