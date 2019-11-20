Man ties up store clerk during armed robbery in Morro Bay, police say

Morro Bay police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who reportedly tied up a clerk after attempting to steal cash from a Check Into Cash store Wednesday evening.

Radio scanner traffic indicated that at about 5:50 p.m., a robbery or attempted robbery occurred at the Check Into Cash store in the 1000 block of Kennedy Way.

Scanner traffic described the suspect as a husky African-American male standing approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a green long-sleeve jumpsuit and a hoodie.

The man reportedly entered the store, brandished a small silver handgun, and demanded cash.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

He then took an employee to the safe, which was on a timer and could not be opened, according to dispatchers. When that attempt failed, the man took the employee to a back room and bound her arms and legs.

He then fled the store, though it was not immediately clear if the clerk or anyone else was injured, nor if the man made off with any money.

A spokesperson for the Morro Bay Police Department was not immediately available for comment.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.