Paso Robles bank robbed for the second time in 2 months

Two masked men robbed a downtown Paso Robles bank at gunpoint Friday morning, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a robbery about 9:20 a.m. at a Pacific Premier Bank branch on 12th Street, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

Employees told police two men entered the bank holding handguns and wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts and jackets to conceal their identities. The men demanded money and then fled in a gold Honda vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident. The same bank branch was robbed in September by a man wearing an old man mask, according to a previous Tribune story.

Following Friday’s robbery, the CHP’s Air Operations Unit was called in to assist police in locating the suspects’ vehicle, whicha CHP helicopter found in the 1800 block of Oak Street.

Police later identified a white pickup truck as a second vehicle of interest, the release said. Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the suspects and the truck.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the associated vehicle is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.