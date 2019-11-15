Paso Robles bank robbed for the second time in 2 months

Two suspects on Friday morning robbed a downtown Paso Robles bank, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a robbery about 9:30 a.m., according to scanner traffic.

The incident took place at a Pacific Premier Bank branch on 12th Street, Cmdr. Caleb Davis said. The two suspects remain at-large, he said.

The same bank branch was robbed in September by a man wearing an old man mask, according to a previous Tribune story.

Check back for updates on this continuing story.