Paso Robles schools placed on lockdown as police arrest man wanted for kidnapping

Flamson Middle School and Georgia Brown Elementary School were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday as Paso Robles police officers arrested a man wanted for kidnapping, a news release said.

The man was taken into custody following an hour-long vehicle standoff, according to a Paso Robles Police Department release.

Paso Robles Police Cmdr. Steve Lempe said that officers stopped a red Suburban being driven by 39-year-old Manuel Antonio Ordunez Martinez for a registration violation at about 8:38 a.m. in the 2700 block of Spring Street.

After refused to identify himself or roll down his window, Flamson Middle and Georgia Brown Elementary were both placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, while officers negotiated with Martinez, the release said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The lockdown was issued at 9:35 a.m., Lempe said; it was lifted at 9:42 a.m.

Police officers spoke with Martinez for close to an hour to persuade him to identify himself and exit the vehicle, according to the city.

Officers then parked patrol vehicles directly in front and behind the Suburban to prevent Martinez from fleeing, police said, and officers broke the driver’s side window to secure the vehicle when Martinez allegedly put the Suburban in reverse.

Lempe said Martinez suffered minor scratches as he was taken into custody and was transported to Twin Cities Community Hospital prior to being booked into the County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest.

Officers also learned Martinez has an outstanding warrant for felony kidnapping from Ventura County, Lempe said.

Jail custody and bail information was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.