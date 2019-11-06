2 arrested following vehicle, foot chase in rural Santa Margarita

Two men were arrested Wednesday morning following a chase in rural Santa Margarita, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 6 a.m., members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Enforcement Detail went to a home in the 4100 block of Stagecoach Canyon Road to serve a “high risk search warrant,” the agency said in a news release.

The warrant was intended for Max Aaron Gerarden, 28, of Santa Margarita, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Gerarden was wanted on suspicion of charges including aggravated mayhem, kidnapping, false imprisonment, battery with serious bodily injury, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and threatening to commit a violent crime, the Sheriff’s Office said.

When authorities tried to serve Gerarden with the search warrant, he left in a vehicle, according to the news release. Deputies and a CHP airplane pursued him for about five minutes before the vehicle chase ended on Goldie Lane, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Gerarden then got out of the vehicle and began running onto the property. Information about where the property was located on Goldie Lane was not immediately available.

Authorities searched the property and found Gerarden, as well as another wanted man, Santa Margarita resident Daniel Jay Romo, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Gerarden was arrested on suspicion of the charges he was initially wanted for, and is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to jail records.

Romo, 26, was arrested for “violating his post release community supervision on an original charge of assault with a deadly weapon,” the Sheriff’s Office said. According to jail records, Romo is in custody and no bail amount is listed.