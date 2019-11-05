2 injured following family dispute that escalated to shooting in Santa Maria

Two people were in critical condition after a family dispute escalated into a shooting on Monday night in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Personnel from the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments, along with an American Medical Response ambulance, were dispatched to the 900 block of West Williams Street for a report of a shooting at approximately 10:30 p.m., said Lt. Terry Flaa.

“Upon arrival, officers encountered a juvenile victim who suffered from a gunshot wound, and one of his family members outside of the home,” Flaa said.

“The officers learned the victim was involved in a verbal dispute with an adult family member. Some time during the dispute, the adult family member shot the juvenile victim and then shot himself.”

A Calstar medical helicopter was requested to transport the victims to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but was not able to respond due to weather.

The two victims were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, and both were in critical condition early Tuesday, Flaa said.

Their names were not released.

Santa Maria police officers and detectives were investigating the incident late Monday night.

