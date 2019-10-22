Santa Maria man suspected in fatal shooting at taco restaurant arrested in Mexico

A Santa Maria man identified as the suspect in a fatal shooting two weeks ago has been arrested in Mexico and returned to Santa Barbara County, Santa Maria police said Monday.

Juan Carlos Hernandez, 29, had been sought in connection with the shooting in front of the 805 Tacos restaurant on the 1000 block of West Main Street at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6.

Killed in the shooting was Jose Medina Gonzalez, 33, also of Santa Maria.

The victim, also referred to as Jose Gonzalez Medina, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at Marian Regional Medical Center soon after arrival.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On Oct. 7, detectives said that Hernandez was last seen fleeing the scene of the shooting in a silver 2013 Honda Fit with a California license plate number of 6WTU141.

Hernandez was arrested in Mexico with the assistance of representatives from the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz said.

Hernandez apparently did not fight his return to the United States, as officers said Monday that he was being booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for homicide.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.