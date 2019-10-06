Crime
Police investigating fatal shooting at Santa Maria taco restaurant
A man was killed in a shooting at a Santa Maria restaurant on Sunday afternoon, Santa Maria Police Sgt. Philip Dix said.
Just before 3:30 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments, along with an AMR ambulance, were dispatched to 805 Tacos at 1018 W. Main St. for a report of a shooting.
Detectives and crime scene technicians were en route to the location, Dix said.
No arrests had been made and the investigation is ongoing, Dix added.
Release of the 33-year-old victim’s name, along with his hometown, was pending notification of family members.
Additional information was not immediately available.
