Police investigating fatal shooting at Santa Maria taco restaurant

A man was killed in a shooting at a Santa Maria restaurant on Sunday afternoon, Santa Maria Police Sgt. Philip Dix said.

Just before 3:30 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments, along with an AMR ambulance, were dispatched to 805 Tacos at 1018 W. Main St. for a report of a shooting.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were en route to the location, Dix said.

No arrests had been made and the investigation is ongoing, Dix added.

Release of the 33-year-old victim’s name, along with his hometown, was pending notification of family members.

Additional information was not immediately available.

