Have you seen this man? Police say he robbed a Pismo Beach store at gunpoint

Police are searching for a man they believe held up a cash advance business at gunpoint in Pismo Beach on Wednesday.

A Check Into Cash at 875 N. Oak Park Blvd. was robbed by a male suspect around 4:23 p.m., according to a Pismo Beach Police Department news release.

The man showed a semi-automatic handgun to a clerk and demanded cash. He was able to get away with an undetermined amount of money, police say.

The suspect is described as a heavyset male in his mid 30s or mid 40s. He was last seen wearing a button-up blue collar shirt with a logo on the left chest, dark blue denim jeans and black shoes, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department Detectives Bureau at 805-773-2208.