Dog shot by SLO police officer has died. ‘It shouldn’t have happened,’ owner says

A 7-year-old pit bull-boxer mix shot by a San Luis Obispo police officer on Thursday has died.

Riley Manford, 27, said the dog, Bubbs, she cared for with her boyfriend, Nick Regalia, 33, in their rental home on the 600 block of Santa Rosa Street, died at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Atascadero Pet Hospital.

The officer fired three times at the animal, striking him twice, while he was investigating a call reporting a potential burglary at the house, where a window was broken, Manford said.

The bullets went through his side and chest and injured his back leg, as well. Bubbs suffered internal bleeding, ultimately leading to the medical decision to call off efforts to save him, Manford said.

The dog first was taken to a clinic in San Luis Obispo before being moved to the Atascadero facility.

“I’m kind of shocked still,” Manford said. “It was really hard. This is the first time I’ve ever had an animal die before it’s time. It shouldn’t have happened.”

Manford said she came out of the home to speak with the officers and was conversing with one officer, telling him she lived there.

“One of them was listening to me,” Manford said. “The officer who had the gun drawn; I don’t think he was listening to me at all. I told him to f------ stand down.”

Manford said her dog was barking loudly, and she was by the pet’s side about 4 feet away, adding that the animal never lunged at the officer. She said the officer didn’t need to fire, and she was about to reach down to grab the dog.

The officer, who has not been identified, was not injured, San Luis Obispo Police Capt. Jeff Smith told The Tribune on Thursday.

Police spoke to witnesses and parties involved to determine if a burglary or another crime was in progress at the time, Smith said.

“Right now, it doesn’t appear there was anything criminal happening as far as a burglary,” Smith said, adding that officers will now document everything that took place up to the dog being shot.

“We don’t show up to calls with the intent to kill dogs,” Smith said. “It’s an unfortunate circumstance, and we’ll look into the totality of what took place regarding the related call and the dog being loose and running after one of our officers.”

Manford said the dog could sound scary, but she and Regalia have never had a problem with him hurting anyone before.

“In our complex, he’d lie out in the sun and our neighbors would play with him,” Manford said. “Recently, two girls took selfies with him. We’d take him for bike rides and to the beach. He is beloved around our community.”

Manford said she has spoken with multiple lawyers and is considering hiring one, but hasn’t yet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.