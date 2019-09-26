SLO police officer shoots dog while responding to possible burglary

Dog Bite Prevention and Awareness Tips The CDC reports that dogs bite 4.5 million people annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The CDC reports that dogs bite 4.5 million people annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.

A San Luis Obispo police officer shot a dog late Thursday morning while responding to a burglary call.

Police went to a home in the 600 block of Santa Rosa Street after receiving reports of a possible burglary, with a caller saying that someone had jumped out of a broken window, according to police Capt. Jeff Smith.

“Officers responded and as they approached the residence, a large dog came out,” Smith said, noting that the dog wasn’t on a leash or otherwise tethered. “The officer feared for his safety, and at that time the officer fired shots at the dog.”

The dog was hit, and Smith said he believes the dog’s owner took it to a veterinarian. The dog’s condition is currently unknown.

The officer was not injured, Smith said.

Smith said the dog was described as a pit bull, but he’s not certain of the breed.

Police are currently talking to witnesses and parties involved to determine if a burglary or another crime was in progress at the time, Smith said.

“We’ll continue investigating and getting statements to determine if there was a crime or if it was just an unfortunate misunderstanding by the people involved,” Smith said.