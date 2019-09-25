Local
Cal Fire responding to structure fire in Avila Beach
Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Avila Beach, Cal Fire said.
The structure, in the 100 block of Valley View Lane, is “fully involved” in flames, the agency said in a tweet. The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Evacuations are underway for neighboring homes, according to emergency scanner traffic.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
