Cal Fire responding to structure fire in Avila Beach

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Avila Beach, Cal Fire said.

The structure, in the 100 block of Valley View Lane, is “fully involved” in flames, the agency said in a tweet. The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Evacuations are underway for neighboring homes, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.