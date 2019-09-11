Authorities looking for pit bull that attacked, killed small dog in Grover Beach

How to avoid getting bitten by a dog About 4.5 million dog bites occur every year in the United States. Here are tips for being safe around man’s best friend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About 4.5 million dog bites occur every year in the United States. Here are tips for being safe around man’s best friend.

Authorities are looking for a pit bull-type dog that allegedly attacked and killed a small dog in Grover Beach on Wednesday morning.

Just after 9:40 a.m., dispatchers received 911 calls about a dog fight in the area of Hero Community Park, at 1600 Farroll Road, the Grover Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Helen Jacobsen, an Arroyo Grande resident who was playing tennis with her husband and two friends at the park, said she witnessed the attack.

“We were playing tennis, and we looked across and we saw this old man lying down on the sidewalk,” Jacobsen told The Tribune. “This gray dog that had been hanging around the tennis courts was on top of him, and he was trying to pull his dog out of this pit bull’s mouth.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jacobsen said her husband rushed over to help and pulled the pit bull off the man. The dog that was attacked was small and looked like a Maltese, though Jacobsen said she couldn’t be sure.

“The poor dog was just gutted, horribly gutted,” Jacobsen said, her voice breaking.

The man took the small white dog in his arms as the pit bull ran south toward Oceano, Jacobsen said.

She and her husband got in the car and tried to catch the pit bull, but to no avail.

Jacobsen said they didn’t bring their cell phones to the park, so they weren’t able to get pictures of the dog. She described the attacking dog as being solid, light gray in color, with a pink collar and an identification tag that looked like an Army dog tag. Jacobsen added that she’s “99 percent sure” the dog is female.

“Nobody was with it at the park,” Jacobsen said. “It had been hanging around there for 15 to 20 minutes.”

Jacobsen said the witnesses at the park, which included her group playing tennis as well as a man and his baby, called 911. She also called the local post office to warn them about the dog.

“That dog has to go home, and it’s got blood all over its face, so the owner’s got to know what happened,” Jacobsen said.

Police ask anyone in the area of South 16th Street and La Selva Avenue who have either seen or know of the pit bull to call the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4511 or San Luis Obispo County Animal Services at 805-781-4400 and reference report number A1903270.

Animal Services is handling the investigation, the police department said.

“When your dog comes home and his face is full of blood, don’t you think the owner would try to figure it out?” Jacobsen said. “What is wrong with people?”