SLO sheriff arrests 2 after home search turns up drugs, burglary tools and a stolen gun

Two Cayucos residents were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of drug and weapons violations after San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies raided a home on Oceano Boulevard.

At about 7 a.m. Wednesday, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office’s Coast Station and its Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 3400 block of Ocean Boulevard in Cayucos, according to a news release.

During the search, Derek Robin Thane Atkins, 30, and Carrie Anne Maggard, 39, were located inside the residence and detained, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the search yielded scales, baggies, additional paraphernalia indicative of narcotics sales, and street-level-sales amounts of methamphetamine.

In addition, deputies found a packaged substance that tested “presumptive positive” for fentanyl, a powerful and dangerous synthetic opioid, the release said.

A loaded firearm was also located inside the home, as well as burglary tools and suspected stolen property, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Atkins was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, and possession of burglary tools.

Maggard was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of burglary tools.

Investigators are in the process of trying to locate the owners of the stolen property, the Sheriff’s Office said.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, only Maggard was listed in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail, where she was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.