Five people arrested in Oceano drug bust, child taken into protective custody

Five people were arrested and a child was taken into protective custody in Oceano on Thursday as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies, including members of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit and Gang Task Force, served a search warrant at a residence in the 2100 block of Nipomo Street at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

They took five people into custody on outstanding arrest warrants and drug-related charges, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say which drugs were found and confiscated, or which suspects were arrested on suspicion of what crime.

A 1-year-old child found in the home was taken into protective custody by county Child Welfare Services, the release said.

According to the release, one unidentified suspect was previously found to be in possession of an ounce of methamphetamine and a half-ounce of heroin, which was allegedly discovered when the suspect was being booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Those arrested Thursday range in age from 20 to 40 years old and reside in cities including San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Shell Beach.

They include Brieana Renee Sandhu, 27, of Oceano. She was being held Thursday evening at the County Jail on suspicion of felony forgery, in lieu of $22,000 bail.

The Tribune does not typically name people arrested solely on suspicion of misdemeanor crimes.