Arroyo Grande man who attacked 2 women near Lopez Lake pleads guilty to attempted murder

By Matt Fountain and

Andrew Sheeler

January 28, 2019 04:05 PM

Alberto Isaac Gonzalez-Penaloza pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder Monday for attacking two women near Lopez Lake in 2017.
An Arroyo Grande man who attacked two women in a domestic violence incident near Lopez Lake pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of attempted murder.

The plea means that Alberto Isaac Gonzalez-Penaloza will spend 22 years in state prison before he’s eligible for parole, Sheryl Wolcott, San Luis Obispo County chief deputy district attorney, said Monday.

Gonzalez-Penaloza, 27, was accused of attacking the two women with knives and a shotgun on a remote property near Lopez Lake in 2017.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the property on Sept. 9, 2017, after receiving a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, responders found two victims, including one who still had a knife stuck in her neck.

Deputies began searching for Gonzalez-Penaloza as the women were being transported to nearby hospitals.

A search of the area involving a CHP helicopter, a SWAT team, an armored vehicle, and search dogs, lasted about two hours. When Gonzalez-Penaloza was found, Sheriff’s Office officials said he was “dehydrated and delusional.”

Gonzalez-Penaloza has remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail since his arrest.

In addition to the two counts of attempted murder, Gonzalez-Penaloza was also charged with two felony counts of mayhem, which were dismissed Monday in exchange for his guilty pleas to attempted murder.

He is expected to be sentenced May 1 to two life terms, with the possibility of parole after 22 years in state prison, Wolcott said.

Gonzalez-Penaloza’s attorney, Jeffry Radding, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Matt Fountain

Matt Fountain is The Tribune’s courts and investigations reporter. A San Diego native, Fountain graduated from Cal Poly’s journalism department in 2009 and cut his teeth at the San Luis Obispo New Times before joining The Tribune as a crime and breaking news reporter in 2014.

