Sheriff identifies human skull, remains found off Highway 1 near Morro Bay

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday released the identity of the man whose remains were found in Morro Bay this summer.

A Caltrans crew performing routine landscaping on June 20 found a human skull near Highway 1 and Morro Bay Boulevard. The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team later recovered additional remains from the site.

The skull and remains belonged to Gregory Paul Schweickert, 70, whose last known address was in the Tucson, Arizona, area, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office news release. Schweickert’s family has been notified of his death.

The Sheriff’s Office described Schweickert as a transient who last made contact with the Morro Bay Police Department in 2016.

The remains were located a short distance away from a homeless encampment, but it’s unknown if Schweickert lived or spent time there, according to the news release.

Investigators sent the case to the California Department of Justice Lab for DNA profiling, which helped determine Schweickert’s identity.

A Sheriff’s Office pathologist initially thought the remains were in the area for less than a year before they were found, according to a previous Tribune story.

But based on the date of Schweickert’s last interaction with police, authorities now believe his body may have been at the Highway 1 location for up to three years, according to the news release.

A forensic anthropologist examined the remains but was unable to determine a cause of death due to the length of time the remains went undiscovered.

However, the investigation found no evidence Schweickert experienced traumatic injuries or significant disease.