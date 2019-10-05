Crime
Alleged prowler near Cal Poly arrested after short foot chase
An alleged prowler near Cal Poly was arrested following a short foot chase early Saturday morning, police said.
At 12:30 a.m., a caller reported seeing a male suspect peeking into a roommate’s bedroom window at the 100 block of Hathaway Ave., according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release. The caller was able to to provide the dispatchers with the location of the alleged suspect, later identified as 55-year-old Sean Anderson, as officers arrived.
When officers arrived and attempted to contact Anderson, he reportedly fled on foot and was taken into custody after a short pursuit, according to police.
Anderson was interviewed and subsequently booked for prowling, peeping and resisting arrest with bail set at $10,000, police said. He was still in custody as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday
The San Luis Obispo Police Department asks if you have any information about Sean Anderson or incidents of prowling, to contact them at 805-781-7312.
