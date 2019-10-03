Atascadero police arrest one of SLO County’s most wanted after car theft, hit-and-run

SHARE COPY LINK

Police arrested a man on Wednesday night after he allegedly stole a car outside an Atascadero home, caused a hit-and-run collision and brandished a gun at witnesses.

Joshua Steven Meyer, 32, of Ridgecrest was arrested in Paso Robles on suspicion of possession of a stole vehicle, hit-and-run with injury and assault with a deadly weapon firearm, according to an Atascadero Police Department news release.

He was booked into the jail at 6:57 p.m., where he’s being held in lieu of $637,500 bail.

Police responded to the 8400 block of Del Rio Road, where Meyer allegedly crashed a vehicle he’d stolen into a vehicle traveling down the road, injuring the driver, according to a previous Tribune story.

When Meyer allegedly tried to flee the scene of that collision, he hit a tree and was forced to flee on foot.

Witnesses and the resident whose vehicle Meyer allegedly stole confronted him, and he allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at witnesses. He then fled in a second vehicle that had been waiting for him in the area.

When Meyer was arrested, police found a gun in the stolen vehicle he used flee the scene of the hit-and-run collision, according to the news release.

Meyer already had a warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody on suspicion of additional charges originating in Paso Robles, including narcotics possession and failure to appear in court, according to the jail’s inmate information page.

Meyer was among the county Sheriff’s Office’s most wanted suspects, according to a Sept. 25 “Most Wanted Wednesday” Facebook post. The post says Meyer was wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of carrying a concealed firearm.