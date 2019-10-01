Atascadero police search for suspect who stole car, hit vehicle and pulled a gun on witnesses

SHARE COPY LINK

Atascadero police are looking for an armed suspect whose theft of a car escalated into a mini crime spree within minutes Tuesday afternoon.

After stealing a car outside a home, the suspect caused a hit-and-run collision and then escaped by brandishing a gun at witnesses.

According to a news release, officers responded at around 1:55 p.m. to the 8400 block of Del Rio Road in Atascadero for reports of an injury traffic collision.

The officers were told that a resident discovered someone trying to steal their vehicle from the driveway. The resident confronted the suspect, who then fled in the vehicle down the driveway.

While fleeing, the suspect hit and injured a motorist driving on Del Rio Road, according to the release. When the suspect tried to flee that collision, they hit a tree, which disabled the vehicle and forced the driver out of the car.

The resident and witnesses confronted the suspect again, at which point the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a witness before fleeing in a second vehicle that had been waiting in the area for the suspect, according to the release.

The suspect is still at large, and police did not specify whether the person was male or female.

During a search of the area, police located an unrelated vehicle with an unspecified number of occupants parked at an abandoned residence; according to police, a loaded handgun, loaded shotgun and narcotics were found in the car.

Two people were arrested as a result of that search.

The Atascadero Police Department’s Investigations Unit is conducting follow-up on this incident and no further information will be released at this time, police say.