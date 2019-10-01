FBI serves ‘multiple warrants’ in SLO County, including Paso Robles

SHARE COPY LINK

The FBI served multiple warrants in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday, including one at a home in the 1800 block of Vine Street in Paso Robles on Tuesday morning.

Rukelt Dalberis, an FBI spokesman, confirmed to The Tribune that “court-authorized search activity has taken place in the Paso Robles area” and added that “multiple warrants were served in San Luis Obispo County.”

Paso Robles Police commander Caleb Davis told The Tribune that the FBI served a search warrant in the area of 18th and Vine streets early Tuesday morning.

Davis told The Tribune he didn’t know if FBI agents apprehended anyone, but said there were no injuries. He referred further questions to the FBI.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A neighbor of the house, who did not want to be named, told The Tribune that she heard helicopters and flash-bang grenades at about 5 a.m. She also said there had been law enforcement activity at the house previously.

Dalberis said the FBI could not comment further on the warrants.

“In accordance with Department of Justice policy, the FBI is prohibited from commenting further on investigations which includes circumstances, details or potential subjects,” Dalberis said in an email. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Additional information was not immediately available.