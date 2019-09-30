Man arrested after SLO police chase ends in head-on crash

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande Police officers and the California Highway Patrol pursued a vehicle on Highway 101 on Wednesday that drove north to the Cuesta Grade, then turned around before being pulled over in Arroyo Grande. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police officers and the California Highway Patrol pursued a vehicle on Highway 101 on Wednesday that drove north to the Cuesta Grade, then turned around before being pulled over in Arroyo Grande.

A yet-to-be-identified man was arrested arly Monday afternoon following a car chase that ended in a head-on collision with another vehicle near Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo.

Few details were immediately available following the crash, and a spokesperson for the department was not immediately available for comment.

But according to scanner traffic and information from the scene, the driver was being pursued for unknown reasons southbound on Highway 1 shortly after noon.

The driver continued on to Santa Rosa Avenue before taking a hard right turn on Olive Street toward the Highway 101 on-ramp, where he crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

At least two people from that vehicle suffered injuries and were taken by emergency responders to area hospitals for treatment.

Police closed the Olive Street/Highway 101 on- and off-ramps at Santa Rosa Boulevard shortly after the crash.

According to information gathered from the scene, the pursued driver initially refused to get out of the vehicle and a standoff with police ensued.

The driver was eventually forced from the vehicle and taken into custody.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.