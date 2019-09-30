Crime
Man arrested after SLO police chase ends in head-on crash
Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande
A yet-to-be-identified man was arrested arly Monday afternoon following a car chase that ended in a head-on collision with another vehicle near Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo.
Few details were immediately available following the crash, and a spokesperson for the department was not immediately available for comment.
But according to scanner traffic and information from the scene, the driver was being pursued for unknown reasons southbound on Highway 1 shortly after noon.
The driver continued on to Santa Rosa Avenue before taking a hard right turn on Olive Street toward the Highway 101 on-ramp, where he crashed head-on into another vehicle.
At least two people from that vehicle suffered injuries and were taken by emergency responders to area hospitals for treatment.
Police closed the Olive Street/Highway 101 on- and off-ramps at Santa Rosa Boulevard shortly after the crash.
According to information gathered from the scene, the pursued driver initially refused to get out of the vehicle and a standoff with police ensued.
The driver was eventually forced from the vehicle and taken into custody.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments