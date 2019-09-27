Police engage in a standoff with armed Atascadero man barricaded inside a house

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

Atascadero police on Friday afternoon engaged in a standoff with an apparently intoxicated armed man who barricaded himself inside a house.

Officers responded about 2 p.m. to a disturbance on the 7300 block of Cristobal Avenue, near the intersection with Marchant Avenue, Lt. Jason Carr of the Atascadero Police Department told The Tribune at the scene.

Police made contact with the man’s son, who told officers he observed his father intoxicated and near a firearm, Carr said. The younger man attempted to remove the gun, and the two wrestled over it, Carr said.

Several shots were fired, and the son fled the house, Carr said.

The Atascadero Police Department, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Atascadero State Hospital and a CHP helicopter responded to the incident.

Officials used a loudspeaker to repeatedly ask the man to come out of the house with his hands up.

“We’re attempting to raise the subject in the house and have a peaceful resolution to this,” Carr said.

Check back for updates on this continuing story.