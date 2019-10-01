Local
1 dead after car goes off road, crashes into tree in Avila Beach area
One person is dead after a car went off an embankment and crashed into a tree in the Avila Beach area on Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.
The single-car crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Monte Road and Avila Beach Drive, according to the CHP.
The deceased person, who has not been identified, was driving a gray Jeep Cherokee in the No. 1 lane of northbound Highway 101 at a speed of about 70 to 75 mph, the CHP said. Witnesses told officials that the driver let the car “abruptly cross” the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes of the highway and onto the right shoulder of the road, the CHP said.
The vehicle “traversed a steep embankment, crossed the northbound Avila Beach Drive off ramp and then collided into a tree, the CHP said. The agency added that the driver didn’t appear to be using their seatbelt.
“Emergency personnel are working at this active scene,” the CHP said, adding that the northbound Avila Beach Drive off ramp is currently closed.
Additional information, such as the cause of the crash, was not immediately available.
Comments