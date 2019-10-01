1 dead after car goes off road, crashes into tree in Avila Beach area

SHARE COPY LINK

One person is dead after a car went off an embankment and crashed into a tree in the Avila Beach area on Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The single-car crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Monte Road and Avila Beach Drive, according to the CHP.

The deceased person, who has not been identified, was driving a gray Jeep Cherokee in the No. 1 lane of northbound Highway 101 at a speed of about 70 to 75 mph, the CHP said. Witnesses told officials that the driver let the car “abruptly cross” the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes of the highway and onto the right shoulder of the road, the CHP said.

The vehicle “traversed a steep embankment, crossed the northbound Avila Beach Drive off ramp and then collided into a tree, the CHP said. The agency added that the driver didn’t appear to be using their seatbelt.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Emergency personnel are working at this active scene,” the CHP said, adding that the northbound Avila Beach Drive off ramp is currently closed.

Additional information, such as the cause of the crash, was not immediately available.

FATALITY COLLISION UPDATE



The driver (decedent), P1, was driving a gray Jeep Cherokee, (V1), northbound (NB) on US 101 in the # 1 lane at 70 to 75 mph. According to witness statements, P1 allowed P1 to abruptly cross the NB # 1 and #2 lanes of US 101. V1 continued across the — San Luis Obispo CHP (@ChpSlo) October 1, 2019 paved right shoulder where V1 exited US 101 and traversed a steep embankment. V1 continued as it crossed the NB Avila Beach Drive offramp. After V1 crossed the offramp, V1 collided into a tree. It appears that P1's seat belt was not in use at the time of the collision. — San Luis Obispo CHP (@ChpSlo) October 1, 2019 Emergency personnel are working at this active scene. Currently, the NB 101 offramp to Avila Beach Drive is closed. — San Luis Obispo CHP (@ChpSlo) October 1, 2019 Traffic Collision: Monte Rd cross of Avila Beach Dr. #MonteIC Single vehicle rollover, over the side, requiring extrication. #CountyofSlo #AvilaBeach — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 1, 2019 #MonteIC at scene with one vehicle off an embankment into a tree. Single occupant has been confirmed deceased. pic.twitter.com/AWz3yObyP8 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 1, 2019 0940 hours - CHP is on scene of a single vehicle fatality traffic collision at the intersection of Avila Beach Drive and Monte Road. * MORE TO FOLLOW* — San Luis Obispo CHP (@ChpSlo) October 1, 2019