Teen arrested on suspicion of making social media threats against Arroyo Grande High

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday on suspicion of making criminal threats on social media against Arroyo Grande High School, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

On Friday evening, police said they were made aware of a social media post that threatened violence at the school and included a picture of the teenager posing with what looked like a 1911 handgun, according to a police news release.

“Officers worked throughout the evening and also networked with Arroyo Grande High School personnel with the investigation in an effort to identify the juvenile suspect,” the news release said.

The boy, an Arroyo Grande resident, was arrested early Saturday morning and taken to the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services Center on suspicion of making criminal threats, police said.

Police also said they seized a 1911 replica BB gun at the time of the arrest.