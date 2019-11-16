Suspect arrested in armed robbery at Paso Robles bank

Paso Robles police have arrested one man and and are looking for two others in connection with the armed robbery Friday at Pacific Premier Bank.

At 9:20 a.m. Friday, two men wearing masks and holding guns entered the bank on 12th Street and demanded money, police said, before fleeing in a gold Honda, which was later discovered abandoned in the 1800 block of Oak Street.

No one was injured in Friday’s robbery. The same bank branch was robbed in September by a man wearing an old man mask, according to a previous Tribune story.

With the assistance of the CHP and FBI, police identified a second suspect vehicle, a white Chevy 1500 pickup, which was located in San Miguel.

Police identified the registered owner as Michael Wallravin. Wallravin, 61, was located in Paso Robles and taken into custody after a short foot chase. He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail early Saturday morning on a $60,000 bond.

Police also identified William Weldon Chandler, 61, and Billy Benjamin Hernandez, 47, as persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Det. Lickness of the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-227-7450. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).