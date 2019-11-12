Crime

Man calls in threat against Los Osos Middle School, sheriff says

An adult man called in a threat against a Los Osos school Monday night, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 7 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the unidentified man, who made a “verbal threat” against Los Osos Middle School and then hung up, the agency said in a news release.

Sheriff’s detectives reached out to school officials so they could contact staff, students and parents, the release said.

“Appropriate resources responded to the school campus and surrounding area this morning,” the Sheriff’s Office said, although it wasn’t clear what those resources entailed. “Deputies will remain at the school all day as a security presence.”

An investigation determined that the threat was generalized and “was not directed in any way to a specific individual,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

