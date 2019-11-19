School shooting threat at Laguna Middle School in SLO sparks police investigation

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating a threat of a school shooting at Laguna Middle School.

The message found on a bathroom mirror in a girl’s restroom Monday evening at the San Luis Obispo school, according to a notice sent from the school to parents Tuesday afternoon.

“At approximately 5:45 p.m. (Monday), a small group of students found the words, ‘School Shooting 12-02-19’ written on a mirror inside the restroom,” San Luis Obispo police said in a news release. “The students notified school administrators who then contacted the police department.”

Police immediately began an investigation into the matter and who wrote the message, the department said.

Parents received an emergency alert, sent via text message around 4 p.m. Tuesday, about a “threatening message” at Laguna Middle and increased police presence on campus. The alert was followed by a automated call from the school.

“SLOPD is investigating & feels it is safe of our students to attend school,” the alert said. “Out of an abundance of caution you will see additional police presence over the next few weeks to ensure the safety of students.”

According to police, the message was discovered Monday evening during a busy time at the school when several events were taking place. More than 100 students were present at the time, police said.

“Procedures have been put in place to increase the public safety, and that of Laguna Middle School until this incident is resolved,” police said.

The incident marks the third time in November that local schools have received threats.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday on suspicion of threatening violence at Arroyo Grande High School via social media, according to an Arroyo Grande Police Department news release. The post allegedly included a picture of the teenager posing with what looked like a 1911 handgun.

On Nov. 11, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Dispatch Center received a 911 call from an unidentified man who made a “verbal threat” against Los Osos Middle School and then hung up, the agency said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the Laguna Middle School threat is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312. You can also notify Crime Stoppers anonymously at 805-549-7867.