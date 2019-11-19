Woman drove wrong way on Highway 101, attacked officers trying to arrest her, CHP says

A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning in Paso Robles after she allegedly drove the wrong way and crashed on Highway 101, ran away from the crash and attacked CHP officers who were trying to take her into custody, according to a news release from the CHP said.

Just after 4 a.m., the CHP was told of a wrong-way driver on Highway 101 in the Paso Robles area, according to the news release.

The CHP said witnesses told them the driver got on Highway 101 from Highway 46 and went north in the southbound lanes of Highway 101.

A short time later, the driver reportedly “drove into the perimeter fence on the west side of southbound Highway 101” and crashed, according to the news release.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

When officers arrived at the crash, witnesses said a woman jumped from the car and ran toward the median, the CHP said. Officers then chased after the woman and caught her a short distance away, the news release said.

The woman, identified by the CHP as 37-year-old Jennifer Martin, allegedly attacked the officers.

The CHP said she punched, kicked and bit the officers “until officers were able to take her into custody,” on southbound Highway 101 near the southbound Spring Street on ramp, according to the news release.

Martin was then taken to the hospital, the CHP said.

Once she was medically cleared, CHP officers took her to San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of charges including felony obstructing or resisting an officer and battery on an officer, according to jail records. She is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The CHP said the investigation is ongoing, and additional information was not immediately available.