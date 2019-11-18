Local

Police responding to ‘major’ crash at Highway 46 East in Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Police Department is responding to a crash in the area of Highway 46 East and Buena Vista, the police department said in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

Police said it was a “major collision,” but did not provide more details about the crash.

Westbound traffic is being funneled into one lane, and police said people should avoid the area if possible.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

